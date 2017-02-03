People have gathered in the hundreds for a second funeral service for three of the six victims of last Sunday’s mosque attack in Quebec City. The ceremony in honour of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane is at the Quebec City convention centre.
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims of the mosque shooting victims at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City.
(Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume arrive at a funeral service for three of the mosque shooting victims in Quebec City.
(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(R) wipes a tear as he stands with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the mosque shooting victims in Quebec City.
(Mathieu Belanger/AFP/Getty Images)
A young mourner reaches to place his hand on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the mosque shooting victims at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City.
(Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the mosque shooting victims at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City.
(Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)