Ontario will take one small step to help first-time homebuyers by refunding them up to $4,000 from the land-transfer tax.

The move, announced by Finance Minister Charles Sousa in Monday’s fall economic update, is meant to provide some pocketbook relief to buyers struggling to break into the province’s real-estate market. The average price of a home in Toronto and area in October was $762,975, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. Prices ranged from an average of $429,407 for a condominium to over $1-million for a detached house.

But Mr. Sousa and the ruling Liberals opted for a much milder measure than British Columbia, which imposed a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers this summer to cool home prices in the red-hot Vancouver market.

The up-to-$4,000 refund will effectively remove the land-transfer tax from the first $368,000 of a home price for anyone buying their first home. First-time homebuyers are currently eligible for an up-to-$2,000 refund.

The government will pay for the measure by jacking up the land transfer tax on other buyers. Any portion of a home price over $2-million will be subject to a tax rate of 2.5 per cent, up from 2 per cent; the rate on a portion of the purchase price of non-home properties – such as commercial buildings – over $400,000 will rise from 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent.

The economic update also reiterated the Liberals’ promise to balance the budget next year, despite a warning last week from the province’s fiscal watchdog that the government cannot reach balance without either restraining spending or finding more revenue.

But the economic update steered clear of any talk of cuts. Instead, it highlighted spending in several areas – including $140-million for hospitals to cut wait times and $65.5-million to create more child care spaces – as the Liberals look to curry favour with voters and turn around cratering poll numbers in the run-up to the 2018 election.

