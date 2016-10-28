A teen has admitted to killing four people at a high school and in a home in northern Saskatchewan.

The boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two teachers at the school in La Loche on Jan. 22.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of two teenage brothers at a nearby house in the remote Dene community.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for wounding seven others at the school.

Mounties who responded to panicked calls from staff and students arrested the 17-year-old shooter in the building.

The Crown served notice earlier this year that it wants the killer, now 18, to be sentenced as an adult.

At the time of the shooting, the teen’s friends described him as the black sheep of his family and a victim of bullying at school. One person said the teen was often teased about his large ears.

Another student kept a screenshot of a chilling exchange that took place on social media just before the shooting.

“Just killed 2 ppl,” said the message. “Bout to shoot ip the school.”

RCMP said the shooter was inside the school for about eight minutes. The building’s main doors had been blasted with holes. Some students fled; others hid in fear.

Substitute teacher Charlene Klyne was sitting at a desk when she saw the teen raise a gun at her through the window of her classroom door.

“All of a sudden everything was hurting and everything went red because the pellets went into my eyes,” Klyne said in an earlier interview.

The 56-year-old, who lost her sight, said teacher’s aide Marie Janvier was in the room with her and was killed when she ran to get help.

Janvier, 21, had graduated from the same school two years earlier and it was her first year working there as an aide.

Teacher Adam Wood of Uxbridge, Ont., had also just started his job at the beginning of the school year. The 35-year-old was also shot and died of his wounds in hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were called to another crime scene in a nearby home where two brothers — Drayden Fontaine, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17 — were found dead.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.

— With files from Chris Purdy

