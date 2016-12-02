The Trudeau Liberals have sure got that middle-class entrepreneurial spirit.

In fact, they’ve got a “Liberal Boutique” selling everything from socks to sweats. And they even had a 15-per-cent off Cyber Monday sale earlier in the week.

“It began as a pilot project at the 2012 Liberal biennial convention, which started an important focus on rebuilding the party from the ground up on the road to the historic 2015 election campaign,” said party spokeswoman Marjolaine Provost, though you don’t have to be a Liberal to buy stuff there.

I hadn’t been familiar with this online shop, or the less-stocked Conservative store, so I took a stroll through both.

The Liberals have a lot more than the Conservative. They’ve got some fancy – BPA-free, of course – water bottles and more. The Tories have lapel pins, an insulated travel tumbler, baseball caps and pens. (Though they don’t say whether there are refills for when the ink runs dry. Sort of like the leadership.) Both have shirts and coffee mugs.

The most popular in the Liberal shop are the Trudeau 2015 scarf and the Team Trudeau mug, Ms. Provost said, adding the party tries to source all items in Canada.

Here’s a look at what the Liberals are selling (aside from ideology):

This is not a cookie-cutter prime minister, but rather a prime minister cookie-cutter …

Looking at the ad, you’d think Liberal women didn’t wear socks. The Tories only have men’s sock sizes, as well. But Ms. Provost assures me that “the Liberal socks were designed to be worn by all supporters, regardless of gender ...

I didn’t ask about the apron ...

My favourite, Liberal dog accessories ...

The Tories don’t have a Conservative dog. (But, hey, they’re neutered, anyway). In the U.S., though, here’s a post-election Republican dog ...

And a post-election Democratic dog ...

And for the record, the NDP doesn’t have an online boutique ...