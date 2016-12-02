A different look at the news
- What the Liberals are selling on the side
- Pipeline projects approved
- OPEC cuts production
- Minister to study takeover
- Our special Board Games report
- What to watch and read this weekend
- What to watch for in the coming days
The past week
The Trudeau Liberals have sure got that middle-class entrepreneurial spirit.
In fact, they’ve got a “Liberal Boutique” selling everything from socks to sweats. And they even had a 15-per-cent off Cyber Monday sale earlier in the week.
“It began as a pilot project at the 2012 Liberal biennial convention, which started an important focus on rebuilding the party from the ground up on the road to the historic 2015 election campaign,” said party spokeswoman Marjolaine Provost, though you don’t have to be a Liberal to buy stuff there.
I hadn’t been familiar with this online shop, or the less-stocked Conservative store, so I took a stroll through both.
The Liberals have a lot more than the Conservative. They’ve got some fancy – BPA-free, of course – water bottles and more. The Tories have lapel pins, an insulated travel tumbler, baseball caps and pens. (Though they don’t say whether there are refills for when the ink runs dry. Sort of like the leadership.) Both have shirts and coffee mugs.
The most popular in the Liberal shop are the Trudeau 2015 scarf and the Team Trudeau mug, Ms. Provost said, adding the party tries to source all items in Canada.
Here’s a look at what the Liberals are selling (aside from ideology):
This is not a cookie-cutter prime minister, but rather a prime minister cookie-cutter …
Looking at the ad, you’d think Liberal women didn’t wear socks. The Tories only have men’s sock sizes, as well. But Ms. Provost assures me that “the Liberal socks were designed to be worn by all supporters, regardless of gender ...
I didn’t ask about the apron ...
My favourite, Liberal dog accessories ...
The Tories don’t have a Conservative dog. (But, hey, they’re neutered, anyway). In the U.S., though, here’s a post-election Republican dog ...
And a post-election Democratic dog ...
And for the record, the NDP doesn’t have an online boutique ...
Pipeline projects approved
The Prime Minister gave something of a boost to Canada’s oil patch while upsetting environmentalists and First Nations.
As The Globe and Mail’s Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis report, Ottawa approved the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain line to Vancouver and Enbridge Inc.’s expansion of its main line into the United States.
However, Mr. Trudeau also killed the Northern Gateway proposal that would have run through the Great Bear Rainforest.
There’s will also be a moratorium on crude tankers off B.C.’s north coast.
- Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis: Approvals give Alberta boost but upset environmentalists
- Jeff Lewis and Jeffrey Jones: Oil patch weighs spending after pipeline, OPEC moves
- Kelly Cryderman and Jeff Lewis: Ottawa, Alberta join forces to sell B.C. on Trans Mountain
- Shawn McCarthy: Ottawa aims to calm emission fears
- Jeffrey Jones: Approvals don't end pipeline battles
- Kelly Cryderman: Trans Mountain expansion key to growing crude market
- Jeff Lewis: Alberta to phase in $50-a-tonne carbon tax
- Campbell Clark: Trudeau didn't just approve Trans Mountain, he put his weight behind it
- Gary Mason: Trans Mountain approval was crucial to Notley's political survival
Read more
OPEC cuts production
OPEC surprised the markets by actually striking an agreement to cut production for the first time in eight years, a move that drove up crude prices and will mean higher costs at the gas pump.
Many observers hadn’t believed the divided factions within the group would finally reach a pact, but they did, leading to a plan to take 1.2 million barrels a day out of the system as of Jan. 1. Russia joined in, too.
“Today’s announcement is the strongest statement, with key quantifiable measures of accountability, seen from the group in recent years,” Helima Croft, Royal Bank of Canada’s head of commodity strategy in New York, and her colleagues Michael Trans and Christopher Louney said in a report, projecting oil prices will average in the “low $50s before inching into the low $60-a-barrel range by late next year.”
Call for referendum
Hey, everyone else is having a referendum, so why not us?
As my colleagues Laura Stone and Daniel Leblanc report, an all-party committee is pressing the government to hold a referendum on electoral reform.
Mr. Trudeau, remember, had made such reform a campaign pledge, though that’s not likely to happen now after Liberal MPs said it would be “irresponsible” to do it before the next general election.
Minister to study takeover
Who would have thought that an old folks home could spark such controversy?
Early this week, my friend Steven Chase broke the story of a Chinese company, Anbang Insurance Group, buying control of Retirement Concepts, British Columbia’s biggest chain of homes for seniors.
But Anbang has a murky ownership structure. The deal is also being looked at by the federal government because the dollar amount tops the threshold that triggers a review.
There’s a push in some quarters to reject the bid, and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says he will study it closely.
Above my pay grade
30 per cent
Rise in median directors pay, 2010-15
Rise in median directors pay, 2010-15
As my colleague Janet McFarland writes, “there has never been a more lucrative time to be corporate director in Canada.”
Median pay for directors at 300 public companies measured, Ms. McFarland reports, climbed 30 per cent between 2010 and 2015, according to new data from Korn Ferry Canada and Patrick O’Callaghan and Associates.
Read our definitive annual Board Games special report.
- Our Board Games 2016 report
Read more
Your weekend
It could take you all weekend to get through our look at the year’s 100 best books. But then you can start reading all 100.
Then take off your reading glasses, rub your eyes, and go to the movies. Specifically, Things to come, starring Isabelle Huppert and Andre Marcon, which my colleague Kate Taylor says it a great movie that examines the inevitable losses and possible liberation of late middle age.
My colleague Brad Wheeler also gives high marks to The Other Half, starring Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen. It’s Canadian actor Joey Klein’s first feature film as writer and director.
While you’re at it, run through Barry Hertz’s look at the 10 films that will “finally deliver the prestige Hollywood pictures discerning audiences deserve.”
And then there’s TV. And as my friend John Doyle notes, it would be oh-so-easy to make fun of Mariah’s World, which airs Sunday night.
How can you not watch the reality show after reading this: “Nothing Ms. Carey says is terribly interesting. But what is fascinating about this nonsense is that it’s done with a wink and a nod to the ridiculousness of it.”
The week ahead
We’ll get an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday. Actually, we’ll probably get no decision since Governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues aren’t likely to move off their benchmark rate of 0.5 per cent.
It’s a big week for the Bank of Canada, actually. Mr. Poloz and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are scheduled to announce on Thursday the choice of the first Canadian woman to grace a banknote.
Friday should be fun. Mr. Trudeau is scheduled to take part in bilateral meetings with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. (Actually, that won’t be as much fun as when he meets Donald Trump.)
Mr. Trudeau is also hosting a first ministers' meeting on Friday, and a meeting with First Nations, Inuit and Metis representatives.
