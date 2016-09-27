Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Privacy commissioner nominee Daniel Therrien in Ottawa on June 3, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

A federal watchdog says the government didn’t properly assess the privacy impact of new information-sharing powers in the omnibus security legislation known as C-51.

In his annual report today, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says he was surprised that many federal agencies did not examine the effect the powers would have on people’s personal information.

Therrien recommends agencies carry out formal privacy impact assessments – a key tool required under government policy when departments set up any new program or activity involving personal information.

The Security of Canada Sharing Information Act, part of C-51, expanded the exchange of federally held information about activity that “undermines the security of Canada.”

The former Conservative government, which brought in the legislation, argued the measures were needed because some federal agencies lacked or had unclear legal authority to share information related to national security.

The sharing law drew criticism at the time from Therrien, who said it could make available all federally held information about someone of interest to as many as 17 government departments and agencies with responsibilities for national security.

