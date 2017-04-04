CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
John McCallum, Canada’s new top diplomat in China, says we are ‘a long, long’ way from a possible extradition treaty. Canada deports hundreds of people to China each year without any guarantee of how they’ll be treated. Former CSIS directors have spoken out against such a deal and Australia suspended its own extradition treaty with China last week.
Five new lawmakers will be headed to Ottawa following the results of Monday’s byelections, but the seat share in the House of Commons will remain unchanged. As was largely expected, Liberals won in Saint-Laurent, Ottawa-Vanier and Markham-Thornhill while Conservatives held onto Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore. The gender balance will shift, however, as five male MPs will be replaced by four women and one man.
Conversations with presidents of dozens of Conservative electoral district associations across Canada suggest that no one candidate has a clear path to victory in the leadership race. Presidents surveyed indicated high levels of support for a handful of current MPs and a common theme was the polarizing candidacy of Kevin O’Leary.
And Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will be in Ottawa next week to address Parliament and receive her honorary Canadian citizenship.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
U.S. President Donald Trump is calling on senior cabinet members to address the flow of fake goods entering the U.S. from Canada and present him with a plan within 90 days.
In New York, Finance Minister Bill Morneau warned business leaders that a border tax would hurt both the U.S. and Canada, but could end up harming the U.S. even more.
Senate Democrats have gathered enough votes to filibuster Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, setting up a showdown between lawmakers this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Mr. Gorsuch will be confirmed in one way or another, hinting that he is willing to use the ‘nuclear option.’
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley’s stock is rising, with POLITICO reporting that she has usurped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the foreign policy hierarchy of the Trump White House. Over the weekend she called for a ‘very strong’ stance against Russia.
They wanted to drain the swamp. Now, they’re cashing in on lobbying opportunities in Washington. A slew of former Trump aides, including former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, are lining up for contracts with foreign clients hoping to sway lawmakers.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
From Brexit and the 2016 U.S. election to the 2012 Alberta and 2013 B.C. elections, political polling has seen its share of high profile flops in recent years. With voters in B.C. set to head to the polls in the coming months, the Globe’s Ian Bailey explores the polling industry’s quest for redemption.
QUOTABLE
“There is nothing to applaud here. Bombardier leaders seem incapable of understanding that what people are asking for is not to delay their bonuses, it’s to renounce them definitively.” Amir Khadir of Québec Solidaire on Bombardier’s backtrack on executive compensation.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail): “Canada is not immune from the ethnoreligious tensions that are rocking the world and there’s no way we can avoid them. But we can discourage the fear-mongers and the hate-mongers from poisoning our public discourse.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board: “The Communist Party that runs Beijing is at the centre of our economic system – look at the country of origin labels on everything from clothes to car parts to consumer electronics. But the People’s Republic is an outlier when it comes to our values. Democracy? Non-existent. Free speech? Limited. Free trade? Beijing’s embrace is highly selective. Rule of law? No.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail): “During the campaign, [Mr. Trump] threatened to impose a 45-per-cent tariff on imports from China, and to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office. Both turned out to be empty threats. No doubt, such behaviour helped Mr. Xi to take the measure of the man he is to meet on Thursday and Friday.”
Paul Wells (Macleans): “I happen to think this has been a pretty good leadership contest for the Conservatives. There is no evidence whatever of a clean division along the old ‘Red Tory’ and ‘Reform/Alliance’ fault lines, the sort of split that would threaten an undoing of the modern Conservative Party’s 2004 founding. Anyone who claims to fear or desire such a division would do well to pop by one of these leadership debates.”
Catherine Rampell (The Washington Post): “The White House needs a fool. Not the kind of fool that some believe already occupies the Oval Office. Rather, the medieval-court kind — clad in motley, with a belled hat and one of those scepters topped with a tiny head (and perhaps tiny hands, for good measure). You know: a court jester, a harlequin, a Shakespearean-style clown. Someone to cartwheel around the West Wing, wisecracking and gobsmacking, speaking truth to power without fear of getting sacked.”
Matthew Yglesias (Vox): “The contemporary debate around immigration is often framed around an axis of selfishness versus generosity, with Donald Trump talking about the need to put ‘America first’ while opponents tell heartbreaking stories of deportations and communities torn apart. A debate about how to enforce the existing law tends to supersede discussion of what the law ought to say. All of this misses the core point. Immigration to the United States has not, historically, been an act of kindness toward strangers. It’s been a strategy for national growth and national greatness.”
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
