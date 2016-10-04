The federal agency charged with ensuring the safety of Canada’s nuclear power plants is unable to prove that it is inspecting those facilities often or thoroughly enough or that it has the number of staff required to do the job, says a new report by the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development.

The audit released by the commissioner, Julie Gelfand, on Tuesday as part of her fall report calls into question whether the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), which is often accused by environmentalists of being too close to the industry it was established to monitor, is providing proper oversight of the country’s nuclear reactors.

The auditors could find no proof that the CNSC has determined how many inspections are needed to ensure that nuclear power plant operators are complying with their licensing and regulatory requirements. Nor, says the audit, could the regulator demonstrate that it takes risks into account when making decisions about which inspections it would and would not conduct.

“Site inspections are one of the key verification tools used by the CNSC to assure Canadians that nuclear power plants perform safely,” wrote Ms. Gelfand, in presenting the audit to the House of Commons. “We found that the CNSC could not show that it had adequate, systematic, risk-informed processes for planning site inspections at nuclear power plants.”

The audit follows on the heels of an anonymous letter sent earlier this year to CNSC president Michael Binder, purportedly written by technologists inside the regulator, that pointed to five separate cases in which the commission’s staff sat on relevant material about risk or non-compliance that might have called the safety of a plant into question.

Dr. Binder, who was appointed by the previous Conservative government after it fired former president Linda Keen when she balked at skirting safety rules, subsequently questioned whether that letter was part of a “conspiracy theory” concocted by outsiders.

But the CNSC management agreed with all of the recommendations made by the environment commissioner to correct the deficiencies that her audit team uncovered in the regulator’s inspection regime.

Among other things, the audit says the CNSC conducted only about 48 per cent of the inspections of nuclear plants in 2013-14 and 2014-15 that should have been scheduled under the regulator’s five-year plan.

“The decisions about which inspections the CNSC would and would not carry out from the five-year plan were based on professional judgment and the rationales for those decisions – such as on how risks were taken into account – were not documented,” says the audit.

In some cases, the inspections were not done because inspectors and technical specialists were not available. The audit says the CNSC could not show that it had assigned an appropriate number of staff to deal with the risks.

In fact, the regulator’s senior managers told the auditors that they believed there were enough inspectors to do the work and that more were being assigned as issues arose. But, wrote the auditors, “we were told by site inspectors and site supervisors at every nuclear power plant that there were either not enough inspectors at their sites, or not enough at the levels needed.”

Japanese officials have admitted that there were inadequate inspections of the nuclear power plant in Fukushima Japan in the years leading up to the disaster of 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami disabled three reactors, causing their cores to melt down and creating the largest nuclear disasters since Chernobyl.

In response to the audit, the CNSC says it is updating its five-year plan and will review both its staffing allocation and the frequency and type of inspections that are needed to ensure compliance.

The auditors also found that the regulator could not demonstrate that its staff routinely follows its procedures when carrying out inspections. Nor was the CNSC clear in telling inspectors what information had to be included in their final reports.

The CNSC says it has taken immediate action to raise awareness and ensure observance of site inspection procedures by its inspectors.

But Shawn-Patrick Stensil, a senior energy analyst with Greenpeace Canada, said the audit proves that “Canada’s so-called nuclear watchdog is all bark and no bite. The CNSC needs to actually oversee nuclear safety instead of just reassuring Canadians nuclear power is safe.”

The environmental commissioner’s team also examined whether the department of Fisheries and Oceans, which saw its budget reduced by 25 per cent between 2011 and 2016, was doing an adequate job of managing fish stocks. That audit found that, for 44 of Canada’s 110 major fish stocks, management plans were either missing or out of date. It found that there were 15 major fish stocks in critical condition that were still being fished and that, for 12 of those species, there were no management plans in place or timelines for developing them. In some cases, said the auditors, the department was unable to complete all of its scientific surveys of the stocks because of mechanical problems on Coast Guard ships. In other cases, information from third-party fisheries observers, which is used to assess the state of the stocks, was inadequate or potentially skewed by conflicts of interest on the part of observers with ties to the fishing industry.

The environmental commissioner also found that four out of five departments examined under a third audit were not adequately complying with a 1999 cabinet directive to consider environmental concerns when developing policies, plans and programs.

