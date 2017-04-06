Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Suzanne Legault, Information Commissioner of Canada, holds a news conference in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on March 31, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Information Commissioner Suzanne Legault says she will step down when her current term expires at the end of June.

Legault, who was first appointed in 2010, says she is prepared to stay in the job, if necessary, until the government finds a successor.

The information commission oversees government compliance with the Access to Information Act and deals with complaints from those who feel they have been short-changed by government in requesting information.

The commissioner is an officer of Parliament who is appointed after consultation with party leaders and the approval of the House of Commons and the Senate.

Legault is the fifth person to hold the post, which was created in 1983.

During her term, Legault tabled a number of special reports to Parliament, including those dealing with the health of the access act, political interference in access requests and the government’s handling of requests about the long-gun registry.

