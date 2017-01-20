Protesters march and attempt to block access to the inaugural parade route
-
Demonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Inaugural attendees trip as they try to pass demonstrators blocking access to a security checkpoint.
(Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)
-
Trump opponents gather on the National Mall for the inauguration.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators march near a inaugural security checkpoint entrance, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
(Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)
-
Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall.
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
-
Motorcycling-riding Trump supporters are jeered by Trump protesters.
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators march on the street near a security checkpoint.
(Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)
-
Protesters stand in the street as people make their way to the National Mall.
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)