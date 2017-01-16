Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Paul Waldie - EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT

LONDON — The Globe and Mail

Canada and Britain are quietly laying the groundwork for a new relationship in a post-Brexit era, which could include a trade deal that goes beyond the Canada-European Union agreement.

Canadian High Commissioner Janice Charette said officials from both countries have been meeting for months to discuss trade relations after Brexit. Canadian trade experts have even offered their British counterparts advice on how to negotiate a deal with the EU and others. But getting a Canada-U.K. trade deal won’t be easy and will take time, since Britain will have to sort out its relationship with the EU first.

