John Glenn, who became one of the 20th century’s greatest explorers as the first American to orbit Earth and later as the world’s oldest astronaut, in addition to a long career as a U.S. senator, died on Thursday at age of 95.
In this Feb. 20, 1962, file photo, astronaut John Glenn sits next to the Friendship 7 space capsule atop an Atlas rocket at Cape Canaveral, Fla., during preparations for his flight which made him the first American to orbit the Earth.
(AP)
Astronaut John H. Glenn, Jr., is pictured during the Mercury-Atlas 6 spaceflight becoming the first American to orbit Earth, February 20, 1962, in this handout photo taken by a camera onboard the spacecraft, provided by NASA.
(NASA/Reuters)
Astronaut John Glenn and President John F. Kennedy, Feb. 23, 1962, inspect the Friendship 7, the Mercury capsule in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. Kennedy presented Distinguished Service medal to Glenn at Cape Canaveral, Fla. At right is Vice President Lyndon Johnson.
(Vincent P. Connolly/AP)
Mercury astronaut John Glenn, and his wife, Annie, ride in the back of an open car with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn's honor in Washington on Feb. 26, 1962.
(AP)
STS-95 mission Commander Curtis Brown (L) and Payload Specialist John Glenn conduct a news conference on the aft flight deck of the Space Shuttle Discovery in this NASA handout image dated November 1, 1998.
(NASA/Reuters)
In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer as he shows how the first U.S. astronaut will ride through space during a demonstration at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Research Center in Langley Field, Va.
(Anonymous/AP)
US astronaut John Glenn (C) during a parade on Broadway, March 02, 1962 , in NewYork after his space flight aboard the Mercury capsule Friendship 7 in which he became the first American to orbit the Earth.
(AFP/Getty Images)
On May 29, 2012, President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former astronaut John Glenn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
(Charles Dharapak/AP)
STS-95 Payload Specialist John Glenn positions himself to take photos from the Space Shuttle Discovery's aft flight deck windows on Flight Day 3 in this NASA handout image dated October 31, 1998.
(NASA/Reuters)
Astronaut John Glenn waves with crewmates as they depart crew quarters for the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Centre October 29, 1998.
(© STR News/Reuters)