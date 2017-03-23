London has begun the slow process of returning to normal, but the shock of Wednesday’s terrorist attack is still being felt.

Most of the streets around Westminster Palace, the seat of parliament, were sealed off for much of Thursday and dozens of police officers patrolled the area, many carrying machine guns. Helicopters hovered overhead and a team of forensic investigators could be seen combing through material. By about 2 p.m., Westminster Bridge reopened and police barricades began to come down elsewhere, but the area around parliament remained closed along with the nearby underground station.

The Globe in London: Even as the city is getting back to life, Britain has been shaken (The Globe and Mail)

Londoners were still trying to process the attack and how one man with a car and a knife could do such damage. Four people including the attacker and a police officer have died. Around 30 are injured, seven critically.

One of the victims, Kurt Cochran had travelled to London from Utah with his wife Melissa to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. They were scheduled to return home Thursday. But both were mowed down by the attacker who drove his SUV on to the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge before crashing into a fence alongside parliament.

Mr. Cochran died and his wife remains in hospital with a broken rib and a cut on her head. “Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London,” Melissa’s brother said in a statement. “Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our daughter and sister, Melissa.”

Another victim, 43-year old teacher Aysha Frade, was on her way to pick up her two children during the attack. And the police officer, Keith Palmer, was a 15-year veteran of the police force and had been among the unarmed guards at the gates of the House of Commons when the attacker jumped out of his car and tried to run into the building. He stabbed Mr. Palmer before being gunned down.

There were plenty of signs of solidarity on Thursday. One elderly man methodically shook the hands of every police officer manning a check point near Trafalgar Square, quietly thanking them and offering support. Others arrived with bouquets of flowers, not sure where to put them but eager to make some gesture.

Harry Lofthouse was one of them. He walked down Parliament Street carrying a large bouquet of white roses hoping to put them near the scene of the assault. Mr. Lofthouse is a student at King’s College but he has many friends who work in parliament and he has been a regular visitor to the House of Commons.

“The [police officer] who died, I’ve probably been checked by him many times and it’s just horrible to think of,” he said adding that the area around Westminster is his favourite part of London. He said he was terrified when he learned what happened Wednesday. “I tried to do work yesterday, that didn’t happen. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “A friend of mine was in Westminster station and got evacuated.”

He added that he wanted to pay his respects to the fallen officer. “You always forget that thin blue line and the risks they take.”

Police have so far released few details about the attacker but said he was motivated by international terrorism. Prime Minister Theresa May has said he was British-born and had been known to MI5 years ago. Eight people have also been arrested in London and Birmingham as part of the investigation.

Even the hint of radical Islam led to some ugly scenes on the streets. Shortly after the attack, three young men arrived near Westminster and began haranguing people with anti-Islamic rants. When people challenged the men or smirked, they shouted back, “This is what Islam does.”

But most like Jenny Wold, a tourist from Norway, were horrified by the attack and wanted to show respect. Ms. Wold was on holiday in London with a couple of friends and they were in Westminster Abbey when the assault took place. On Thursday she came back to Westminster with two white roses, hoping to place them near where the police officer died. She recalled the mass killings in Norway in 2011 when one man killed 77 people.

“We just have an association with that,” she said, standing in the brilliant sunshine just steps from the foot of Big Ben tower where the attack occurred. “I’ve been to London many times. I love it here and I just wanted to show our respect.”

When asked how she felt when she heard about the killing on Wednesday, Ms. Wold replied: “Of course it was scary. It happens but we’re not afraid.”

Report Typo/Error