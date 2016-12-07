Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds injured when a strong earthquake hit Indonesia's Aceh province. Medical volunteers rushed in fading evening light to get people to hospitals, which were straining to cope with the influx of injured.
-
Rescuers use excavators to search for victims under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Pidie Jaya, Indonesia.
(Heri Juanda/Associated Press)
-
Rescuers recover the body of a victim from a collapsed building.
(Heri Juanda/Associated Press)
-
The hand of an earthquake survivor is seen under rubble.
(Aqien Abdullah/AFP/Getty Images)
-
An earthquake survivor is accompanied by her family at a district hospital.
(Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Earthquake survivors receive medical treatment outside a district hospital overloaded with patients.
(Aqien Abdullah/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Injured people receive medical attention at a hospital.
(ANTARA FOTO/Reuters)
-
Injured people receive medical attention at a hospital.
(ANTARA FOTO/Reuters)
-
Earthquake victims get treatment at the General Hospital in Sigli, Aceh Province.
(Getty Images/Getty Images)
-
People walk near a collapsed mosque in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya.
(ANTARA FOTO/Reuters)
-
Motorcyclists pass a damaged section of a road.
(ANTARA FOTO/Reuters)