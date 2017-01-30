Kevin O’Leary’s image used without permission for ‘get rich’ schemes: OSC Add to ...

Television personality and Conservative Party leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary has had his name used without authorization by people promoting trading in binary options, the Ontario Securities Commission revealed Monday.

The OSC issued an investor alert, saying Mr. O’Leary’s likeness has been used without his knowledge in “get rich” schemes involving several companies promoting software and platforms for options trading.

“OSC staff have communicated with representatives of Kevin O’Leary and confirmed that he has not approved the use of his image in any advertisements or news articles involving binary options, and that he is not promoting or otherwise associated with any binary options trading software or programs,” the regulator said. Story

Snap Inc., the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. Story

Agriculture is still a key sector in Western Canada’s capital markets, and that’s why investment bank AltaCorp Capital Inc. moved quickly to fill a gap in its coverage by hiring Keith Carpenter as its new agriculture equity analyst. Story

Jacqueline Nelson: B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio for more than $1-billion Story

