Cash. Vroom, vroom

Re Trudeau Fundraiser Touted As A Networking Opportunity (Dec. 7): I think federal Liberal members of Parliament should wear their corporate sponsors’ logos on their jackets like NASCAR drivers so we can easily identify them …

Peter Dielissen, Fredericton

I am getting a little tired of hearing Justin Trudeau defend fundraising events by saying the Liberals are following the rules and have broken no laws.

Of course they are following the rules. Our political leaders have made these rules for their own benefit and self-interest. Does anyone else see any conflict?

Mr. Trudeau must think Canadians are pretty naive if he truly believes people will pay $1,500 to attend a function with a cabinet minister who is directly responsible for decisions concerning their interests, without the prospect of “influencing” a positive outcome.

Mr. Trudeau should stop defending the indefensible.

Michael Gilman, Toronto

Reference, reframed

Re Agnes Macphail Becomes Canada’s First Female MP (Moment In Time, Dec. 6): With great respect to Agnes Macphail, 1921 was not “the first year all Canadian women could cast a ballot in a federal election.” That didn’t happen until another 39 years had passed.

As Canada undertakes an inquiry into the many missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, it seems appropriate to recognize First Nations women as worthy and valued citizens. It was not until 1960 that these citizens could vote in a federal election.

There comes a time when we must (both individually and collectively) surrender the mythologies and half-truths of the past and reframe our points of reference in order to forge new realities of acceptance and harmony. Thus we might move toward a truly nation-to-nation relationship. The election of Agnes Macphail in 1921 is indeed an historic event to celebrate, but not for the reason given – for this is to continue to forget and ignore indigenous women. The time for such colonial attitudes is long past.

David Gibson, Lethbridge, Alta.

The route to hope

Re Fighting For Her Homeland's Future From Thousands Of Kilometres Away (Dec. 6): “You said you want to support these children, but we don’t see this promise [delivered]”: These are 17-year-old Muzoon Almellehan’s words to the UN General Assembly, urging educational support for children in Syrian refugee camps. However, they should also be directed to our own government and its attitude to First Nations children (Ottawa Spends Less On Students On Reserves: Report – Dec. 7).

Education is the route to hope, to moving beyond difficult situations. Generous and caring as they may be, communities such as ours in southern Ontario should not have to send school supplies to isolated First Nations children. They deserve more than handouts.

Wendy Duncan, Claremont, Ont.

A toast to educators

Re Our Students Are Excelling, But Don’t Get Complacent (Dec. 7): Bonnie Schmidt and Andrew Parkin are to be commended for publicly acknowledging Canada’s high standing in science, math and reading as measured by the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

While the generally substandard state of indigenous on-reserve education (which was not captured in the 2015 PISA research) must also be acknowledged, we should be aware that Canada’s remarkable standing includes results from the 30.1 per cent of the 15-year-old students tested who are first- or second-generation immigrants, including 14.2 per cent who are foreign-born first generation, a substantial proportion of whom have neither French nor English as their mother tongue.

Remarkably, Canadian immigrant students score as well as non-immigrants (those with Canadian-born parents) in science, and actually outscore the average of all students in all 35 OECD countries. Perhaps on the eve of celebrating our 150 years as a nation, we could allow ourselves an un-Canadian moment to toast our public educators even if the glass is only half full.

Michael Adams, president, Environics Institute

Three for three

Enough with the electoral reform consultations, committees and surveys. The Liberals should put into place mixed member proportional representation (MM-PR) for election 2019. MM-PR is a combination of first-past-the-post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR).

Next, go through two election cycles with the new voting system, then put electoral change to a referendum.

This way every political party would be satisfied. The Conservatives could still have some FPTP and a referendum. The New Democrats would get a form of PR. The Liberals would fulfill their election promise of 2015 being the last election with FPTP.

Cathy Orlando, Sudbury, Ont.

Pipeline persuasions

Re Pipeline Protests Won’t Change Decision To Proceed, Notley Says (Dec. 7): Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has urged opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline to state their fears and concerns, so accommodations/compromises can be explored, rather than just saying “no” to the Kinder Morgan project. Here are some suggestions:

1) The pipeline will act as a barrier to animals. Solution: Raise it at least six feet off the ground so animals, persons and vehicles can pass underneath;

2) Sooner or later, the pipeline will leak. Solution: Equip it with a leakage tray or sleeve, with flow detectors at drain points;

3) Eventually, the pipeline will deteriorate. Solution: Inspect and maintain it regularly;

4) Canada should not be exporting crude oil. Solution: Refine the oil in Canada.

No doubt there will be other objections, but there are invariably solutions.

Anthony W. Parfitt, Eng., Kingston

Re Look Beyond The Green Bubble, Vancouver (Dec. 2): Set aside climate change, aboriginal rights, even the putative economic benefits to Canada (the case for which is not settled). For many Vancouverites, the issue is safety.

As Concerned Professional Engineers observes, the risk of a tanker collision with the Second Narrows bridge is not a trivial matter. And, though difficult to believe, a proper risk assessment for this has not been done.

It might seem to other Canadians that Vancouverites live in La-La Land. In fact, we spend our childhoods in earthquake drills, and watching oil spills actually occur (witness Bella Bella in October). Vancouverites are sensitive to safety and environmental risks exactly because we see them materialize.

When the rest of Canada wants to play Russian roulette with the gun pointed at Vancouver’s head, don’t be surprised when Vancouver hesitates to pull the trigger.

Ramsay Malange, Burnaby, B.C.

