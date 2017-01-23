Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

First, America First

Donald Trump’s inaugural speech and its tone should not be contrasted to those of past hopeful American presidents, but should be compared to the Second World War blood-and-tears address of Winston Churchill in his first speech as prime minister.

Viewed as the entry point into a war of survival for middle-class America, Mr. Trump’s speech sounds to me like a realistic recognition and description of the situation (battlefield). It promises a painful fight for a better life, against America’s own elitist politicians and greedy corporations, and against undemocratic, environmentally uncaring, and commercially lawless external states.

The fight will call for pragmatic actions which may, for a painful period, require ignoring good and desirable environmental and free-trade practices.

It’s hard for an observer to see Donald Trump as the man to lead the battle – but I think the American people were right in recognizing that Hillary Clinton would not lead such a revolution, only more of the same.

I wish President Trump well and only hope he will bring Canada along on his campaign.

Paul Bennett, Orillia, Ont.

While I understand “America First” is rhetoric until we see the United States’ actions, wouldn’t it be nice to have a small amount of this attitude for ourselves (Trump To World: First, America First – editorial, Jan. 23)?

For example: We will no longer ship oil and lumber etc. beyond our borders, but rather companies must invest in Canada to process our resources, thereby creating jobs and infrastructure in Canada. We are a wonderfully gifted, resource-rich nation. Let us use this to our advantage and create meaningful, high-paying and long-lasting jobs in Canada.

First, Canada First.

John Weaver, Paris, Ont.

Why is one man the focus of our fear? It seems to me we should be more afraid of the 62 million Americans who voted for him. That’s twice the population of Canada wanting someone like Donald Trump. Now that is scary.

Maurice Nelischer, Guelph, Ont.

Quantum politics

We now have another phrase from those who practise Donald-speak to add to the lexicon: A gross distortion of the truth is an “alternative fact.” God help us, he only took office on Friday.

Connie Turnbull, Saint-Lazare, Que.

Donald Trump’s aide, Kellyanne Conway, has characterized press secretary Sean Spicer’s (false) comments about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration as “alternative facts.”

Is this the new age of quantum politics? Schrodinger’s cat is both alive and dead!

Mary Jane Chamberlain, Toronto

My guess is that the “D.C.” in Washington, D.C. will stand for “Damage Control” over the next four years.

Hal Finlayson, London, Ont.

Asked, answered

Re Tone-Deaf Trudeau Misses The Notes In Quebec (Jan. 23): When I lived in Alberta, if I had asked Justin Trudeau – someone my fellow Liberals and I worked hard to get elected – a question in French in Calgary, I would have expected him to answer me in French. If he had answered me in English, I would have been disappointed. I feel that as my Prime Minister, he should answer me in English or in French – whichever national language I choose, wherever I am in Canada.

This lack of judgment diminishes him and I hope he refrains from such stunts in future.

Hakim Sikander, Montreal

Is it not reasonable to respond to a question in a public forum in the language of the vast majority of the people in attendance?

(As an aside, I think most Canadians would appreciate reading something about Justin Trudeau that doesn’t include Pierre. It is becoming tiresome.)

Romain Pitt, Toronto

Mother and child

In the obituary for native leader Arthur Manuel, a sentence referencing his wife, Nicole Schabus, stands out: “Ms. Schabus recalls nights after the Sun Peaks protest when she and Mr. Manuel struggled to comfort his four-month-old grandson after his daughter Kanahus was jailed for four months for her part in the protest and wasn’t allowed to take the baby with her” (Native Leader Fought Tirelessly For Rights – Jan. 20).

What kind of cruelty is this? Not only is this the worst thing you could do to a mother of an infant, but the baby may have serious abandonment issues forever after. It smacks of residential-school cruelty.

Who made that decision? What kind of correctional system permits this? I want to hear that this kind of situation will cease to exist, starting yesterday.

I want to hear from the correctional investigator about this.

Barbara Klunder, Toronto

Brexit’s nuances

Your editorial, Team Britain’s Plan: Score An Own Goal (Jan. 19), and Gina Miller’s legal challenge (Online Abuse Won’t Stop Brexit Challenge, Jan. 23) together paint a very negative picture of Brexit, its consequences and its supporters.

Until this month, I would have agreed with this interpretation. After spending two weeks on a business trip to several U.K. cities, not just London, I am not certain any more.

Among my customers and suppliers, the biggest reason for supporting Brexit was not the economy but immigration.

Contrary to my preconceptions, it wasn’t based on xenophobia, racism or NIMBYism. It was a perceived lack of control over who settles and works in the United Kingdom.

Consider it in these terms: If Canada wants barrier-free access to trade with the United States, we have to let the United States decide who can and cannot immigrate to Canada. Such a proposition would be unacceptable to the vast majority of Canadians.

Britain is a significant importer of European goods, so it would be in the best economic interests of the EU to negotiate a mutually beneficial deal. Britain would then be free to negotiate its own trade deals with other countries.

Uncharted post-EU territory? Yes. A guaranteed disaster? No.

Speaking with people outside London made me realize Brexit is far more nuanced than the “enlightened vs. ignorant” polarity with which it often has been portrayed here.

Jason Shron, Thornhill, Ont.

My name is … Jo

Re My Name Is … Joe (letters, Jan. 23): I chuckled when I read this letter – and sympathized.

With a surname like “Scott,” I thought it couldn’t be mispronounced. However, with many new Canadians, especially in medical facilities, I’ve heard some rather odd versions. So it depends on who is speaking.

And in Mexico, where “j” is pronounced like an “h” … well, it can be embarrassing.

Jo Scott, Mississauga

