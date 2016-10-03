The Canadian government is responding to widespread concerns about the country’s housing market by introducing sweeping policy changes that will upend the way banks grant mortgages and assess the risks associated with them.

Lenders will have to run stress tests on all new insured mortgages to ensure that borrowers can meet their debt obligations even if interest rates rise. But the biggest change is one that is still in the works: Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Ottawa will take a closer look at what is known as “lender risk-sharing” – which is the idea that the banks could have to pay a deductible on mortgage insurance provided by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) and its private sector competitors. Such a change would likely force banks to hold additional capital against mortgages, raising their funding costs. The banks would likely pass the new costs to consumers in the form of higher mortgage rates.

Ottawa targets foreign real-estate investment with new housing measures (BNN Video)

