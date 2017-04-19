As the Ontario government prepares to unveil measures to cool housing prices in Greater Toronto, another factor is making the market more attractive for prospective home buyers: Mortgage rates have been falling again.

After rising last fall, fixed-term, five-year mortgage rates have dropped along with Canadian government bond yields. Royal Bank of Canada, which raised its five-year rate to 2.94 per cent in mid-November, now features a rate of 2.74 per cent on that same mortgage.

Wynne promises measures to cool Toronto-area housing market

