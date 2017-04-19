Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Mortgage rates falling as Ontario readies housing measures

ROB CSERNYIK

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As the Ontario government prepares to unveil measures to cool housing prices in Greater Toronto, another factor is making the market more attractive for prospective home buyers: Mortgage rates have been falling again.

After rising last fall, fixed-term, five-year mortgage rates have dropped along with Canadian government bond yields. Royal Bank of Canada, which raised its five-year rate to 2.94 per cent in mid-November, now features a rate of 2.74 per cent on that same mortgage.

Wynne promises measures to cool Toronto-area housing market (The Canadian Press)
