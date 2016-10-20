164 GARDEN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $819,000

SELLING PRICE $981,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $586,535 (2010); $210,000 (1997)

TAXES $3,950 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

CO-OP AGENT Holly Chandler, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: House hunters now frequently need well over $1-million to purchase property in Roncesvalles Village, so many were tempted this summer by the $819,000 price of this brick rowhome on a 15-by-118-foot lot. By the second day on the market, the best out of multiple offers landed in the high $900,000s.

What They Got: At the end of a trio of two-storey houses is this 1,230-square-foot home with a fenced-in garden and a detached garage with hydro facing a lane.

Since 2010, the roof, wiring and furnace were replaced, and brick walls exposed in the hall to the living and dining areas and the stairwell to three upper bedrooms.

The updated eat-in kitchen has access to both a rebuilt deck and 600-square-foot basement, which has a tiled kitchen, recreation area, second full bathroom and separate front entrance.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a prime location and relatively affordable for the neighbourhood,” agent Julie Kinnear states. “This is on the first quarter block from Roncesvalles Avenue, which made it really easy to walk to the main street and do your shopping or go to restaurants … and it’s also near a lot of schools.”

Though this house is more compact than most, it has many extras. “It has really nice high ceilings and exposed brick walls, which adds a cool dynamic to it,” says Ms. Kinnear, who also notes the basement is self-contained.

“It had lots of potential. You could live in it now or maybe rent it out or have a teenager or nanny [live there].”

