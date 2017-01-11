2287 Lake Shore Blvd. W, No. 308, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,595,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,585,000

TAXES

$5,414 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

13

LISTING AGENTS

Christian Vermast, Paul Maranger and Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This two-bedroom suite has more parking and indoor and outdoor space than most units at Grand Harbour on Lake Ontario. So it was quickly scooped up by new owners in under two weeks on the market.

What They Got: At the south end of a 26-year-old high-rise is this 2,022-square-foot unit with windows on three sides and walkouts from the entertaining and breakfast areas to a 900-square-foot terrace with planters and fountains.

About three years ago, the sellers installed imported hardwood floors, updated one of three bathrooms and remodelled the kitchen, which has a peninsula facing the dining area and an island with a built-in wine fridge.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and three-car parking completes the unit that owes $2,115 monthly to cover utilities and cable, 24-hour concierge and access to a gym, pool and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “There are certain protected views, so this one is on the lake in front of the marina, so the views are incredible. And the outdoor space is as large as some small backyards,” agent Paul Maranger says.

“With new construction, the percentage of [units] … over 1,500 square feet is getting smaller every year. Over 2,000 square feet represents maybe 2 per cent of available condominiums in Toronto, so it’s that rare.”

Furthermore, this unit has uncommon luxuries for foodies. “In most kitchens in condominiums, you don’t get windows, and … this is the scale of a huge suburban house,” Mr. Maranger notes.

“[Plus] most buildings have locker rooms or bicycle rooms; this building has a wine room.”

