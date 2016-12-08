202 DINNICK CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,598,000

SELLING PRICE $1,850,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $905,000 (2008); $505,000 (2000)

TAXES $7,444 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENTS Belinda Lelli and Paul MacMillan, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In late October, a few seven-digit properties could be found around the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road. This centre-hall residence – professionally staged and flaunted in preview ads for two weeks prior to listing – quickly scored a pre-emptive offer that was later raised to $1.85-million to fend off other bidders the following day.

What They Got: This roughly 90-year-old house is essentially updated in all areas with the most recent changes involving waterproofing and redesigning the 906-square-foot basement. It now features a recreation area and guest room with pot lights, as well as a laundry room and one of two bathrooms with radiant in-floor heating.

The living room bears new coffered ceilings, a refurbished wood-burning fireplace and original hardwood floors. The latter also extend into a rear den, dining room, second-floor sunroom and all four bedrooms.

Highlights in the renovated eat-in kitchen include granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to a patio, private yard and attached garage.

The Agent’s Take: “Those interested in this home appreciate the close proximity to Yonge Street and the Lawrence subway [station], literally 250 steps away,” agent Belinda Lelli says.

“People purchasing were really concerned with the school catchment and … you’ve got Lawrence Park Collegiate [Institute], Blythwood elementary school and Bedford Park elementary school, and of course the Catholic school, Blessed Sacrament, all within walking distance.”

Although this 1,847-square-foot house is slightly smaller than most, families and renovators were smitten by its classic beauty and potential for expansion. The grounds are 25 feet wider and deeper than many properties nearby.

“A designer-appointed, four plus one bedroom, this North Toronto detached house occupies a large 50-by-150-foot lot,” co-listing agent Paul MacMillan says.

“[Plus] with a south-facing backyard, the buyer will enjoy a quiet refuge from the hustle of nearby Yonge Street.”

