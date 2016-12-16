301 CAPILANO RD., UNIT 401, PORT MOODY, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $918,00

SELLING PRICE $920,500

DAYS ON MARKET 4

TAXES $3,447.96

MAINTENANCE FEE $464.91

LISTING AGENT James Garbutt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action: Listing agent James Garbutt received one offer on the unit, which is one block from shopping and SkyTrain. “This property ended up selling to the very first buyer who viewed it,” he says. The buyer downsized from expensive West Vancouver.

“That is a growing trend in areas like Port Moody.”

What They Got: This two-level, 1,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is a corner unit in three-year-old Suter Brook Residences.

There are forest views out the fourth- and fifth-floor windows, and upgraded features, including quartz counters, huge kitchen island, new lighting, carpets and hardwood flooring.

The unit has floor-to-ceiling windows and two living rooms. It comes with two parking stalls and two lockers.

There is also a gym, tennis court, dog park, sauna and steam room.

The Agent’s Take: Six months prior to the sale, an identical unit in the building that was 10 floors higher sold for $928,000.

But despite the lower-level view, and the slower fall market, the unit sold for close to the same amount. Mr. Garbutt says there was immediate interest.

“This sale shows there is high demand for large condos, and a market for these unique properties, which are still selling at record prices.”







