Canada’s largest banks are quietly embracing Ottawa’s new mantra to share some risk in the country’s mortgage system, a fundamental shift that would alter the way the country’s $1.4-trillion mortgage market operates.

This week, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he would begin discussions with the financial industry on a government plan to introduce risk-sharing into the taxpayer-backed insurance market that covers mortgages when the customer does not have a down payment of at least 20 per cent.

Report Typo/Error