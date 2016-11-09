Canada’s business community woke up after the U.S. presidential election next to a very different trading partner, leaving the country’s corporate leaders grappling with what Donald Trump will mean for the Canadian economy.

Mr. Trump’s decisive victory over Hillary Clinton “really caught people by surprise,” said Mathew Wilson, senior vice-president at Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. He spent much of the day on Wednesday talking with concerned members of his trade association about the implications of the Republican candidate’s surprise win. “A lot of people today are scrambling a little bit to catch up.”

