A collection of Canada’s top technology leaders is asking Ottawa to provide “immediate and targeted” assistance, including temporary residency, to those displaced by President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans entry to the United States for citizens of seven countries.

In a statement, the leaders, who include OMERS Ventures head John Ruffolo, Shopify chief executive officer Tobi Lütke and Wealthsimple CEO Mike Katchen, ask the federal government to provide visas to people displaced by the executive order.

“This visa would allow these residents to live and work in Canada with access to benefits until such time as they can complete the application process for permanent residency if they so choose,” the group wrote.

The Canadian tech community has rallied to stress that diversity is one of its strengths – as well as one of Canada’s – in the face of the new U.S. order.

“The Canadian tech community comprises many different nationalities, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, mental and physical abilities, and perspectives. We believe that this diversity is a source of strength and opportunity,” the group wrote.

“We also stand directly opposed to any and all laws that undermine or attack inclusion, and call on Prime Minister Trudeau and our political leaders to do the same,” it added.

“We as Canadians recognize our privilege as a prosperous nation. We believe providing refuge to people seeking safety should remain our compass,” the group also wrote.

