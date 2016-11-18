The donors Bob and Deb Peacock

The gift: $500,000

The cause: Peel Memorial Hospital

A few years ago, Bob Peacock was asked if he knew anyone who might be able to donate money toward the construction of a new health-care facility in Brampton, Ont., called the Peel Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Peacock has been involved in many Brampton organizations over the years and when he found out more about the new hospital, he not only agreed to find donors, he became chair of the campaign to raise $30-million. He and his wife, Deb, also donated $500,000 toward the cause. And they are matching $27,000 raised by the employees of Almag Aluminum, a Brampton-based company that is owned and managed by Mr. Peacock.

The hospital is built and it will begin accepting patients early in 2017. The fundraising campaign is also close to its $30-million target.

Mr. Peacock said raising the money hasn’t been easy. “But when it’s something that I really think is so good for Brampton and the area, I see asking for a donation as asking for people to invest in their own community rather than just give us money,” he said. “It’s been challenging but it’s been fun and very exciting to see it all come together.”

