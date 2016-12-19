THE QUESTION

I found out my colleague has a significantly higher salary than I do, and we do exactly the same job. And I have three years’ more experience than he does. What can I do to make this equal and fair to me?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Eileen Dooley

Vice-president, VF Career Management, a Canada-wide career-transition firm, in the Calgary office

The old saying, “You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate,” is still as true today as it was decades ago. It is, however, sometimes not that simple. There is a lot of unequal pay for equal work out there.

It is a two-way street – it’s as much up to the employee to draw attention to it, as for the employer to recognize it and make it right. That is, of course, if we are comparing apples to apples. And many times, we are not.

The first step is to bring it up with your manager and/or human resources partner and simply find out why this is the case.

Experience is not the only factor that generates the belief that more money is owed. It could be type of work done or, perhaps, the quality of work performed that has justified a higher salary.

The two jobs may seem equal, but in many cases they are not. Find out what you can do to make things a bit more even, such as invest in education or a certain type of certification that your colleague may have.

It could be as simple as an understanding of where the gaps are, and how you can fill them in.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Zuleika Sgro

Director of people, Saje Natural Wellness, Vancouver

Approach your manager directly with how you are feeling and the information you have.

Pay equity is an important indicator of a top and trusted employer.

Keep in mind the source of the information you have and work with your manager and HR to help gain clarity on where you sit within the pay and equity band.

I also encourage you to do your own market research for your role and what fair and comparable pay would be in comparison to your current earnings.

Keeping the conversation focused on you, your experience and your data will be much more productive in connecting with your employer and provide you with a healthy platform to have a meaningful conversation about your growth both professionally and from a pay perspective.

