If CBC were to go ahead with an ad-free model, as the public broadcaster proposed on Nov. 28, it would not just be pulling out of the lucrative TV advertising market; it would also be giving up a major source of revenue – digital ads – as Canadians’ media habits continue to shift.

Internet advertising revenue in Canada grew 21 per cent in 2015, to $4.6-billion, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada, and has already surpassed TV ad revenue overall; mobile devices alone accounted for $1.6-billion in ad spending last year as they increasingly drew advertisers in.

Report Typo/Error