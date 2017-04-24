Canadian National Railway Co.’s profit rose by 12 per cent as the company moved record amounts of freight in the first quarter.

CN posted net profit of $884-million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16 in the first three months of the year. Revenue rose by 8 per cent to $3.2-billion, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Analysts expected per-share profit of $1.15 (both adjusted and net) and revenue of $3.2-billion, according to Bloomberg.

CN reported a 14-per-cent rise in revenue ton miles, a closely watched gauge of performance, in the first quarter. CN’s total carloads rose by 10 per cent year-to-date, outpacing the North American average of 5 per cent, according to the Association of American Railroads.

CN made gains across a range of goods, led by Canadian and U.S. grain and fertilizer, frac sand, autos, coal and overseas containers. Forest products revenue fell by 3 per cent.

Petroleum and chemical shipment revenue rose by just one per cent as low oil prices and available pipeline space continued to dampen crude by rail volumes. Oil exports to the United States by rail fell by 21 per cent in 2016, according to the National Energy Board.

Analysts say CN has outperformed its North American peers this year, aided by a network that touches three coasts and offers routes around the congested Chicago hub. Montreal-based CN has also widened the gap on Calgary-based rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. by winning shipping contacts for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and General Motors.

For 2017, CN has raised its profit guidance to about 10 per cent growth over 2016.

Meanwhile, CP’s adjusted profit last week beat expectations as the carrier signalled recent increases in grain and potash shipments would help it boost profits by high single digits this year.

Share prices of both companies this year have outperformed the 3-per-cent gain of S&P/TSX composite index; CN is up by 13 per cent while CP is up by 9 per cent.

CN is Canada’s largest railway, with 22,000 employees and a 32,000-kilometre railroad that reaches the east Coast, West Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

