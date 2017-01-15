Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The story of Bre-X – the biggest mining scam in Canadian history – is finally coming to the big screen.

Sadly, there isn’t much that’s Canadian about the movie Gold, which stars American actor Matthew McConaughey. The film was written, directed and largely financed by U.S. companies, and shot in the United States and Thailand. Its international cast has just one Canadian, Quebec-born Bruce Greenwood, in a relatively minor role. Investors lost $6-billion in the sensational fraud that rocked Bay Street in the 1990s. It’s a tale of international intrigue, shady stock promoters, faked drilling results from a remote jungle gold mine and a geologist’s untimely plunge from a helicopter. So why aren’t Canadians telling the story of one the best real-life dramas to come out of this country in decades?

Barrie McKenna

