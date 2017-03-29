Brexit has shown Britain’s political class at its least distinguished, but one person has risen above the mass of crawling and cringing members of Parliament – the mayor of London. This week, the day before Prime Minister Theresa May delivered the letter that triggers the process by which Britain leaves the European Union, Sadiq Khan was in Brussels pressing the political flesh. He was appealing to the EU President, Jean-Claude Juncker and its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, not to harm London in a spiteful bid to punish Britain, arguing that to do so would harm Europe as it would break the Continent’s big window on the world.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness