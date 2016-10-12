I have a nightmare.

It’s Nov. 8, election night in the United States. Contrary to every current poll, Donald Trump squeaks out a narrow victory. As his fans erupt in manic cheers, he kisses Melania, steps to the podium and peels back his fleshy mask to reveal – the grinning face of Warren Buffett.

It’s at this point that I usually jolt awake and come to my senses. Two men could not be more different than the Manhattan goon and the Omaha tycoon, I tell myself.

