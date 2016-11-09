Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Trump presidency will test shared values with Canada, Britain Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Carl Mortished

LONDON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Donald Trump promised it would be Brexit but even bigger. And he was right. The pockets of secret Trump supporters duly turned up on the day, just as they did in the U.K., when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Having won, president-elect Donald Trump finds himself in the same boat as Theresa May, the British Prime Minister. Mr. Trump has to explain what Brexit, or in his case “Make America Great Again,” really means. His policy ideas are a grab bag of hates – he is against immigration, free trade, multinationals that export jobs, expensive health care, Washington bureaucrats and whiny liberals.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

All eyes on Wall Street after Trump victory (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog