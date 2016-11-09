Donald Trump promised it would be Brexit but even bigger. And he was right. The pockets of secret Trump supporters duly turned up on the day, just as they did in the U.K., when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Having won, president-elect Donald Trump finds himself in the same boat as Theresa May, the British Prime Minister. Mr. Trump has to explain what Brexit, or in his case “Make America Great Again,” really means. His policy ideas are a grab bag of hates – he is against immigration, free trade, multinationals that export jobs, expensive health care, Washington bureaucrats and whiny liberals.

