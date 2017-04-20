June, 2014

Home Capital Group “became aware of irregularities” associated with certain mortgage applications and launches an investigation in August, the OSC says.

Feb. 11, 2015

HCG files annual financial statements for 2014 and blames a decline in mortgage originations on “external vagaries such as macroeconomics, seasonality and competitive markets,” according to the OSC.

February, 2015 – July 2015

HCG “knew it had terminated certain brokers because it had discovered fraud in HCG’s broker channels,” but didn’t disclose its findings to shareholders, according to the OSC.

June, 2015

HCG’s chair of the audit committee receives a “Whistleblower memorandum” from a vice-president of HCG concerning the failure to disclose the findings of fraud.

July 10, 2015

HCG for the first time publicly announces an internal review of its business partners led to the termination of relationships with certain brokers, which caused the drop in originations. HCG shares fall 19 per cent the next day.

Feb. 29, 2016

HCG announces that co-founder and CEO Gerald Soloway plans to retire.

March 14, 2017

HCG discloses that the OSC served several current and former executives with enforcement notices concerning disclosure.

March 27, 2017

HCG terminates CEO Martin Reid.

April 19, 2017

OSC files disclosure allegations against HCG, Gerald Soloway, CFO Robert Morton and Martin Reid.

Report Typo/Error