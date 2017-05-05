By this time next week, should all go as planned, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce could be in the final stages of sealing a blockbuster deal that would give it a much-needed beachhead the United States.
But first it must persuade a majority of PrivateBancorp Inc.’s shareholders to bless its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover of the Chicago-based lender at a special meeting on May 12. For Canada’s fifth-largest bank by assets, this is proving to be easier said than done.Report Typo/Error
