Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Canadian oil producers fret over spectre of U.S. border tax Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman AND Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The threat of a U.S. border tax is taking a toll on the Canadian energy sector.

Energy shares surged following the November political victory of Donald Trump, buoyed by the concurrent election of a Republican-led Congress, the U.S. President’s pledge to fast-track the approval of major pipelines such as TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL, and his predilection to pro-oil cabinet picks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Kelly Cryderman @KellyCryderman, Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

BP profit drops despite pick-up in oil price (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular