A ship receives its load of oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, British Columbia, on June 4, 2015. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

The federal government will not require consent from First Nations as it makes a decision on whether to approve Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, despite endorsing a UN declaration earlier this year that includes the principle of “free, prior and informed consent,” Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said Thursday.

