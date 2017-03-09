Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought Canada’s charm offensive to the heart of American oil country on Thursday, delivering his plea for continued open trade between the continental partners.

Mr. Trudeau was a keynote speaker at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, addressing a dinner crowd of about 1,200 executives and politicians from around the world. He used the platform to reinforce Canada’s image as a critical trading partner whose access to American markets benefits people in both countries.

Report Typo/Error