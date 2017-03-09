Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Houston on Thursday where he was honoured at an energy conference for his promotion of energy projects with environmental stewardship. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Houston on Thursday where he was honoured at an energy conference for his promotion of energy projects with environmental stewardship. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Shawn McCarthy

Houston — The Globe and Mail

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought Canada’s charm offensive to the heart of American oil country on Thursday, delivering his plea for continued open trade between the continental partners.

Mr. Trudeau was a keynote speaker at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, addressing a dinner crowd of about 1,200 executives and politicians from around the world. He used the platform to reinforce Canada’s image as a critical trading partner whose access to American markets benefits people in both countries.

