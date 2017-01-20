Donald Trump, now President, loved bashing the auto makers during the election campaign and his tirades worked a charm among the voters in the rust-belt states and the regions that have been swamped by Chinese and Mexican imports. “U.S. jobs fled the country and headed to China and Mexico,” he would thunder.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Apple Inc$120.00+0.22(+0.18%)
- General Motors Co$37.01-0.29(-0.78%)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV$10.01+0.07(+0.70%)
- Ford Motor Co$12.36-0.07(-0.56%)
- Updated January 20 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.