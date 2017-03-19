Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
CIBC is required to submit its response by mid-April. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
CIBC is required to submit its response by mid-April. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Plaintiff takes another swing in long-running CIBC in suit Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The largest employment class-action lawsuit ever brought in Canada will be back in the spotlight in the months ahead after a lull in the decade-long legal fight.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is preparing to renew its defence against the charge that it breached its duties by failing to properly record and compensate staff for overtime hours worked at its branches from 1993 to 2009. Roughly 31,000 tellers and other front-line employees are claiming that they regularly worked overtime for which they did not get paid and are suing the bank for $600-million in damages.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Carrick Talks Money: How do I make sure my bank isn't ripping me off? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular