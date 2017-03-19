The largest employment class-action lawsuit ever brought in Canada will be back in the spotlight in the months ahead after a lull in the decade-long legal fight.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is preparing to renew its defence against the charge that it breached its duties by failing to properly record and compensate staff for overtime hours worked at its branches from 1993 to 2009. Roughly 31,000 tellers and other front-line employees are claiming that they regularly worked overtime for which they did not get paid and are suing the bank for $600-million in damages.

