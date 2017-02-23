Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Caisse chief Michael Sabia laughs, and Quebec laughs with him Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It is still too early for Michael Sabia to have the last laugh. But that he has made it this far – with his mandate as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec chief just renewed until 2021 – should certainly warrant a contented grin from the man the skeptics had deemed unfit to serve.

The former BCE Inc. head is on track to become the longest-serving Caisse CEO in the politically sensitive Quebec pension-fund manager’s 52-year history. Since his counterintuitive 2009 appointment, he has silenced the critics and brought normalcy to the once chronically crisis-prone institution.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Konrad Yakabuski on Twitter: @konradyakabuski

Also on The Globe and Mail

Bombardier job cuts, by the numbers (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular