To understand how fast business is moving in adopting artificial intelligence, consider how much the past eight months have changed the life of former Google executive Lior Ron, the star attraction at a conference hosted by the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

In less than a year, Mr. Ron co-founded a company called Otto, built a system that can drive a truck and installed it on an 18-wheel rig that successfully carried 50,000 cans of Budweiser across 190 kilometres of Colorado highway, the first commercial delivery using a self-driving truck. And then he sold Otto to Uber for a reported $680-million (U.S.) and a share of future profits.

Laundry-folding robot unveiled at Japanese tech expo (Reuters)
 
