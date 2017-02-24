A Tesla Model S sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres an hour in just over three seconds – almost as fast as the fastest Ferrari. Of course, Tesla owners who are also Tesla shareholders – and many are – are used to pleasingly outrageous performance. Fast cars, fast shares.

The company’s shares have climbed from about $180 (U.S.) in early December to $252, a gain of 40 per cent in less than three months. With a market value of $41-billion, this niche car maker is worth only $8-billion less than the mighty Ford Motor Co. and three times more than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

Report Typo/Error