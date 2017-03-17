Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is taking the long view in its latest deal to buy an acquisitive insurance-brokerage business from private equity backer Onex Corp.

The Quebec-based pension fund and private equity firm KKR & Co. said Friday that they would jointly acquire USI Insurance Services in a deal valued at $4.3-billion (U.S.), including debt .The company is among the largest property- and casualty-insurance brokerages in the United States and is focused on small and medium-sized businesses.

