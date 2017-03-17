The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is taking the long view in its latest deal to buy an acquisitive insurance-brokerage business from private equity backer Onex Corp.
The Quebec-based pension fund and private equity firm KKR & Co. said Friday that they would jointly acquire USI Insurance Services in a deal valued at $4.3-billion (U.S.), including debt .The company is among the largest property- and casualty-insurance brokerages in the United States and is focused on small and medium-sized businesses.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Onex Corp$98.60+4.33(+4.59%)
- KKR & Co LP$18.16-0.19(-1.04%)
- Sun Life Financial Inc$49.27-0.33(-0.67%)
- Sun Life Financial Inc$36.97-0.24(-0.64%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$618.14-2.06(-0.33%)
- Updated March 17 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.