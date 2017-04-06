Blockbuster deals in Canada’s oil patch unveiled in the first quarter have kept energy bankers, lawyers and investors busy.

A tepid outlook for crude prices after a lengthy downturn has sparked a wave of consolidation in the oil sands, as major domestic producers scramble to lower costs in one of the world’s priciest exploration zones. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly ranking of Canadian deal-making by investment banks and law firms shows that foreign dealers, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., have played leading roles in these energy transactions.

