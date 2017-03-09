Canadian businesses are chasing massive deals abroad to fuel growth, undeterred by the low loonie, rising stock prices and political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.

In recent years, the United States has been a hotbed for multibillion-dollar acquisitions by Canadian companies. In January, AltaGas Ltd. announced a deal to acquire Washington-based WGL Holdings Inc. for $8.4-billion (U.S.), including the assumption of debt. MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., meanwhile, agreed last month to acquire Colorado’s DigitalGlobe Inc. for $3.6-billion including debt.

