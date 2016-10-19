Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Investors crave low-fee funds. Maybe they shouldn’t Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Money managers are facing a revolution. Their business was built on fat margins, yet suddenly they’ve found a new religion. The new gospel: low fees, by any means necessary.

Signs of the shift are everywhere. Low-cost, exchange-traded funds are in favour, and everyone from AGF Management Ltd. to Mackenzie Financial Corp. is launching its own suite; Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s largest money manager by assets, is now advertising its bare-bones mutual-fund fees in order to lure clients; and pension funds around the world keep slashing their exposure to expensive hedge funds.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Choosing a commission-based or fee-based adviser (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog