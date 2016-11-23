Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert: Feds agree to security review for foreign businessman Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The federal government has consented to the Federal Court’s setting aside of a Cabinet order, requiring a Chinese investor to divest control of a Canadian business for national security reasons.

The decision will have significant consequences for the future of foreign investment review in Canada. Since the national security process was introduced in 2009, there have been no successful judicial reviews of the eight national security reviews that have occurred.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Snapchat files for IPO (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog