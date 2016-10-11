Succession is playing out at the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank, with long-time head of investment banking Pat Meneley announcing plans Tuesday to leave at the end of the year and a new senior management team taking the reins.

Bob Dorrance, CEO of TD Securities, announced Monday that effective Nov. 1, 2016, the head of corporate and investment banking at TD Securities will be Robbie Pryde, currently head of equities at the firm. The bank’s financial year begins on Nov. 1.

