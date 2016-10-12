The senior chairs keep shuffling inside Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the latest switch moves the lender’s asset management head back to TD Securities.

Tim Wiggan, who has led TD Asset Management since 2013, is heading back to TD Securities, where he will run equities. He takes the seat vacated by Robbie Pryde, who was named Tuesday as the bank’s next head of corporate and investment banking, starting November 1.

